An Oral History of Shazaam
An Oral History of Shazaam, the semi-beloved but instantly-recognizable 90's movie starring Sinbad, compiled by Amelia Tait.
I totally remember Shazaam! Especially the part in the opening credits where someone accidentally paints over someone else's face.
I always knew it was Kazaam! I also knew that it was the Berenstain Bears! I'm part of the conspiracy!
I love this article and that it details this phenomenon which, though probably like weirdness before it, can really have only happened now for the first time in human history because of the information technology that we have at our fingertips.
But somehow, maybe it's because we are dealing with the fallout of living in a "post-fact world" or maybe because late 2016 has sucked all my empathy out of me, but as I read this, I became SO VERY ANGRY at the people who refused to believe they were wrong about remembering this movie. I know it's absolutely dumb to react this way, especially that strongly, but I just wanted to shake them through my monitor.
I always knew it was Kazaam!
Close, but Sinbad wasn't in Kazaam! That movie actually starred Shaq.
Pop-up read:
"GOOD JOURNALISM IS NEEDED
TODAY MORE THAN EVER."
New Statesman, maybe you should customize that message depending on the article.
i started to have a meltdown reading the first few paragraphs like WAIT i thought SHAQ was in this and then it got to kazaam and i felt validated and all was right with the world
Anyway, I never "remembered" Shazaam, but I should stop reading this article because otherwise the movie's going to start feeling real to me and then where will I be? Out with the rest of the people denying Kazaam for the (terrible) treasure that it was? You will not take
Sinbad's Shaq's terrible rapping away from me.
while Don believes the movie was intentionally “disappeared” because it embarrassed Sinbad
Wait, so Sinbad was embarrassed by Shazaam but not First Kid??
This is the worst because it is so obviously wrong. Everybody remembers Kazaam.
I did have a reality-questioning moment a couple of months ago, though, when my wife had no recollection of coffee vending machines that also dispense chicken soup. For a moment I thought, that does sound pretty absurd, maybe I'm wrong.
Of course I was not wrong, but it is a little absurd.
This was a fairly interesting article. If you described Shazaam to me then I would believe it existed, but had no memory of the movie (obviously) on my own.
As a digression, the "oral history" thing nearly made me scroll past with an eyeroll, but is actually very funny having read the article.
What about the Shazam! movie starring The Rock?
Oh, that was in the future.
I totally remember Shazaam! Especially the part in the opening credits where someone accidentally paints over someone else's face.
this song is probably on the soundtrack too
I absolutely believe this movie existed - I know I never watched it (or Kazaam either), but I could swear I saw the poster for it, and saw it in boxes at the video store. I'm a Berenstainer, FWIW.
And OMG that paint roller is killing me.
Then again, no one ever believed me when I said there was a How The Grinch Stole Halloween movie, and I had the last laugh there.
Oh man, there were so many paint roller gags in so many early 90's movies and sitcoms, but that bit from the opening credits of Shazaam! was some next level ish.
Interesting how the concept of conflation doesn't come up here at all.
I'd write it off as people conflating Sinbad the comedian with the stories of Sinbad with Aladdin and its genie with Kazaam, and assuming that their remembering parts of Kazaam with Sinbad instead of Shaq were probably right because of twin movies. (Speaking of which, the Wikipedia list kind of stretches at times; both Some Kind of Hero and First Blood are listed as "a Vietnam War vet who returns home who then has trouble adjusting to civilian life", which is kind of ridiculous given the severe differences in tone between the two.)
Even the guy who worked at the video store; one of the things that used to astound me when I'd browse through video store shelves were the number of movies that I'd never heard of that went straight to video, and indeed, many of those were shitty knockoffs of better-known movies. Someone who'd had to deal with those movies day in and out may have simply assumed that all movies had shitty knockoffs, and simply built up the recollection of Shazaam out of the common factors of all the bad wannabes that seemed to speed up the heat death of the universe simply by existing.
The Mandela Effect example that gets me is the guy from Monopoly. Uncle Pennybags. He's in a striped suit, has a cane and a monocle and a top hat. Can't forget his iconic image, right?
Like Shazaam / Kazaam, the Uncle Pennybags thing has an explanation for confusion with an adjacent thing: the character Mr. Peanut. He's the one with the monocle, not Uncle Pennybags. But even knowing all this rationally I still remember the Monopoly guy with a monocle. I think it may be a phenomenon similar to deja vu, the persistence of the emotional experience of belief. Either that or it's a simple priming effect. Hence this second comment. My first comment mentioned the monocle; did I prime you to remember it?
MCMikeNamara: Yeah, I'll second the angry part. The unwillingness to accept the very idea that their memories might be mistaken, the conspiracy-theory nonsense to justify how reality doesn't contort to their memories, and the construction of an unhealthy support group to block out the very idea that they could possibly be wrong is infuriating to me.
I did have a reality-questioning moment a couple of months ago, though, when my wife had no recollection of coffee vending machines that also dispense chicken soup. For a moment I thought, that does sound pretty absurd, maybe I'm wrong.
Of course I was not wrong, but it is a little absurd.
?!?!
wasn't that a Futurama gag first?
?!?!
indubitable: wasn't that a Futurama gag first?
It was Red Dwarf, first scene in the first episode.
To follow up on my previous comment...
If you're the sort of person for whom no proof is sufficient to convince you that your memories of a 90s Genie movie are wrong, it's not a huge leap to being the sort of person who can't be convinced that there isn't a pedophile ring operating out of Washington DC Pizza Shops.
Seriously, does nobody remember those vending machines? They were a mainstay of hospitals and rest stops until at least the early 90s. And, given the prices in that picture, they're still out there.
The vending machines were definitely a thing. The chicken soup was crap--like a packet of Cup-a-Soup that you'd only used half of because payday was two days away--and the next three people who got coffee got a hint of chicken soup in it.
We had those coffee/soup machines in all the residence and lecture halls at my university, up until I graduated in 1999. They were pretty widely understood to be the coffee and/or soup of absolute last resort if none of the campus dining halls or coffee shops happened to be open.
I too remember these machines.
and the next three people who got coffee got a hint of chicken soup in it
This is how the conversation with my wife came up. She couldn't understand why I would know what chicken-flavored coffee tastes like.
no one ever believed me when I said there was a How The Grinch Stole Halloween movie
For the love of Seuss, it's called Halloween Is Grinch Night and it's one of the pinnacles of 20th century animated nightmare fuel.
Yep. It was my first FPP here. Take that, memory-hole!
I nearly made a FPP about this but realised that the paint roller thing would come up and I'd start grinding my teeth again and I'm doing it right now argh
I am absolutely 100% positive I remember the paint roller TV intro thing but I also wonder how people are so sure about Berenstein because it's obviously wrong and provable. I suppose that has to do with proving a negative. I can find lots of examples with Berenstain and none with the e but if I can't really prove the lack of a paint roller gag, so it might still be out there somewhere.
This whole thing is interesting to me because my mom has always told me I'm wrong or making up simple facts to the point where I no longer trust what I think I know. It's gotten as absurd as a game of Trivial Pursuit we played where I got an obscure answer right and she said "I don't know how you do that" "Do what?" "Make up a cray answer and then have it show up on the back of the card." She was not joking. So since I second guess all the 'facts' I know I think I'm a bit less susceptible to the Mandela Effect because I may remember a thing vividly but I'm always ready to believe my brain made the whole thing up.
*is confronted with the fact that i've confused two tall black men in comedic roles for years* actually this is proof of alternate universes
Sinbad – real name David Adkins
WHY IS NO ONE TALKING ABOUT THIS
Well done on the presentation of this FPP Greg Nog. If this had been written as "Redditors With A Conspiracy Theory About a Fake 90s Movie!" I'd be doubting myself, but I totally saw 'Oral HIstory' 'Shazaam' and 'Sinbad' and almost ignored it thinking "Oh yeah, don't think I ever saw it, but I remember it on the video store shelves and it looked terrible!" Well, so, whether I want to or not I'm in on the conspiracy.
also, on the subject of twin movies - The Double and Enemy from a few years ago - both surreal doppelganger films
People are fusing Kazaam! and Houseguest in their recollections. Mystery solved. RIP Phil Hartman.
I'm with MCMikeNamara and SansPoint here. This strikes me as the same unhealthy self-perpetuating delusional belief system that the various truthers have. Instead of 'crisis actors', it's giant Hollywood conspiracies to erase films, but it's the same illness.
My favorite story from another universe about Kazaam is that it started life as a script about a young boy befriending an older man who was made homeless by unscrupulous real estate developers. Through their friendship the kid comes to terms with his parents divorce, and the old man finds a new home. Then, once the script had been bought, the producers told the screenwriter they were going to make one small change: The older man be a rapping genie who lives inside a boombox, and will be played by Shaquille O'Neill.
Sadly, looking at the writing credits of the people involved, that's probably not the case.
Yes. Memory isn't recollection: it's a story we tell ourselves (or allow others to tell us); moreover, it's a story that changes with each retelling.
I'm frequently angered by claims that politicians "lie" about events they recollect. They may be lying, but that's an awfully high bar to reach. It's more likely that they're simply mistaken. Thus, I can forgive George W. Bush claiming he saw the airplanes strike the towers live on television, or Hillary Clinton claiming that she had to run to cross the airport tarmac in order to evade snipers in Bosnia: they're just false or conflated memories. Literally everyone does this: it's part of what makes personal memory (and eye-witness testimony) so unreliable.
The difference is that when challenged on it, both Bush and Clinton both said, "Oh, I must have been mistaken," and didn't repeat their claims after being corrected. When Trump was told that Muslims did not publicly celebrate 9/11 in New Jersey, and that he had probably conflated his "memory" with footage of Palestinians on the West Bank at the same time, he continued to insist "No, I saw it."
We have to constantly call into question what we believe, what we see and hear, and what we have memories of. It's an exhausting, frustrating, and necessary part of being a rational human being.
With all the other confusion, I'm surprised nobody has yet brought up Shazam!, the TV series from the 70s. It's oddly burned into my brain somehow.
I was sure for a while that David Bowie had been in 1982's Cat People instead of Malcolm McDowell, managing to conflate Bowie's Cat People theme with his performance in The Hunger (1983). I seem to remember talking to someone else who had the same weird memory. I'm pretty sure this is just a brain glitch and not some kind of Flashpoint thing where history has been changed and some of us retain random recollections of the old timeline. But I would rather think history had been changed, because I think we can all agree that version of Cat People would have been much better.
*is confronted with the fact that i've confused two tall black men in comedic roles for years* actually this is proof of alternate universes
Brutal.
I think we can all agree that version of Cat People would have been much better.
Wow, I really, really hate to say this, but in this case I'd have to disagree. McDowell actually looks like he might be part cat, and he also has a certain feline aspect to his manner; it may be the movie role that he was best suited for right after you-know-what. You know what role I would have liked to see Bowie in? A Vulcan in just about any of the incarnations of Star Trek.
it may be the movie role that he was best suited for right after you-know-what.
Tank Girl?
I'm just upset because this distracts people from remembering Sinbad's towering performance in Good Burger.
I also knew that it was the Berenstain Bears!
This VHS label disagrees with you, but the book has your back at least.
This was a great article. But there is tiny voice though telling me that I haven't checked to see that the reddit thread exists, or if it's an obvious put-on. I worry years from they'll be a few of us saying "It's like when people vividly remembered that guy in a movie that didn't exist" and everyone will be "That doesn't happen" and we'll swear it does it was a thing and there was lots online then become obsessed with proving we're not crazy . . . .
Nelson: My first comment mentioned the monocle; did I prime you to remember it?
Yep. And despite seeing both the earlier and present monocle-free versions of Uncle Pennybags at Wikipedia, he's still got a monocle in my mind. And if my brain is powerful enough to put a monocle on a trademarked cartoon icon, then it can do anything!
Wait, what?
I had a similar experience, only mine had to do with the novelty/“human-interest” segments they put at the end of TV news broadcasts. I remembered, as a child, having seen one about the world's first one-legged bicycle diving competition. This was a sporting contest in which all the participants had one leg, and each participant had to pedal a bicycle off a high diving board and dive with it into a pool. There was, I think, some footage of this happening.
I have never afterward seen any evidence that one-legged bicycle diving had been a thing.
I also knew that it was the Berenstain Bears!
This can be explained by the -stein morphology being more familiar and/or plausible, explanations of why a surname derived from a Germanic word should have such an odd ending (transliteration via Cyrillic and/or Hebrew alphabets) being nonobvious, and finally the common word “stain” having sufficiently negative connotations to embarrass one into autocorrecting one's memory into the more plausible “Ber(e)nstein” to minimise awkwardness.
