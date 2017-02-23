Good for the arts
Slate is publishing short stories that "imagine the dystopian future of Trump's America" in the Trump Story Project. Direct links plus a bonus below the fold.
Nisi Shawl, Slippernet
Elizabeth Bear, What Someone Else Does Not Want Printed
Lauren Beukes, Patriot Points
Jeff VanderMeer, Trump Land
Saladin Ahmed, Clay and Smokeless Fire
Edan Lepucki, Chorus
Ben H. Winters, Fifth Avenue
Héctor Tobar, The Daylight Underground
Bonus: Fireside Fiction brings you The Revolution, Brought to You by Nike by Andrea Phillips
The screaming in my head hasn't stopped for nearly 4 months and I'm already living through a fairly dystopian present. I appreciate your post and will probably read these, maybe in a year or so.
posted by hippybear at 3:09 AM on February 23 [6 favorites]
Ok I agree, this is definitely a hideous idea. But someone has to read them.
Hold tight everyone I'm going in. If I don't post back within two hours assume I have gone to sit in a cardboard box and howl indefinitely, and that it is not safe to read the stories.
Hold tight everyone I'm going in. If I don't post back within two hours assume I have gone to sit in a cardboard box and howl indefinitely, and that it is not safe to read the stories.
The "Chorus" one is pretty good.
posted by EmpressCallipygos at 4:38 AM on February 23 [2 favorites]
Dystopian future?
posted by dances_with_sneetches at 5:10 AM on February 23 [5 favorites]
I chose Chorus to start with too, and I concur.
posted by greenish at 5:26 AM on February 23 [1 favorite]
So... are they accepting submissions for Bannon / Eric Trump slash fiction?
Edit: even autocorrect fought me writing Bannon's name.
Edit: even autocorrect fought me writing Bannon's name.
I like the nod to the Handmaids Tale in Chorus.
posted by WalkerWestridge at 5:45 AM on February 23
Clay and Smokeless Fire is phenomenal, I am overwhelmed.
posted by greenish at 5:53 AM on February 23
I've already read The Road, thanks.
posted by The Card Cheat at 6:08 AM on February 23 [4 favorites]
Oh dammnit! This is my zine project. Well, at least I know there's an audience.
posted by polly_dactyl at 6:22 AM on February 23
Nice! I've got an idea for a short story basically on the premise there's this massive ongoing public crisis because Trump and Putin et al's propagandizing and psiops have accidentally created a whole in the fabric of meaning itself, sort of like the ozone layer hole we discovered a few years back, with a world built around the resulting existential crisis and panic. Probably won't get around to writing it with everything else I'm dealing with these days, so anybody who finds a spark of inspiration in that idea, feel free to take it and run with it.
posted by saulgoodman at 6:32 AM on February 23
My idea: A Python program that combines the title "We Are So Fucked" with the day's top Trump story. Run it as a cron job every 24 hours. Saves a lot of typing and while it's not by nature predictive, it's also never wrong.
posted by tommasz at 6:56 AM on February 23 [3 favorites]
It's tricky being a dystopian science fiction writer right now - you spend years writing grim warnings of a nightmare Future and then people just decide to do all of them, all at once, regardless.
posted by Artw at 7:09 AM on February 23 [10 favorites]
Chorus is fantastic. So fantastic, in fact, that even though I was pretty meh on California, I'll probably give her next novel a chance.
posted by thivaia at 7:22 AM on February 23
Artw: you mind if I pass that quote around as coming from an established sf/comic writer, because that is darkly comic gold right there. I can make it an anonymous quote if you don't want to risk being goon mobbed online for calling it like it is.
posted by saulgoodman at 7:30 AM on February 23
Er, feel free. I'm not *that* much of famous person though.
(Next Dredd story in stores next week! Its, er, probably a story that read better pre-Trump)
(Next Dredd story in stores next week! Its, er, probably a story that read better pre-Trump)
I went and found Ian A.T's classic post-apocalyptic Metafilter server story. Change the first few words on the second paragraph to reference Trump...and well it holds up pretty well....
posted by inflatablekiwi at 7:54 AM on February 23 [2 favorites]
What I'm afraid of is that the Trump administration will read these looking for new ideas.
posted by Xoc at 8:08 AM on February 23
That Patriot Points program seems pretty great!
(immediately goes about changing every social media post ever to be a true patriot)
(immediately goes about changing every social media post ever to be a true patriot)
Oh my God, seconding dreamling. Some of these are much better than others, but the Saladin Ahmed one is not only really moving, but a splendid little bit of world-building. Ugh, so good.
link.
link.
In The Revolution, Brought to You by Nike, the protagonist annoys some deplorables:
She’d been quoted in that initial launch day press release, and ever since then she’d been buried under a tsunami of death and rape threats on social media, calls to her office phone number, and hacking attempts. She’d lost control of her Pinterest account, not that that mattered so much, and her Metafilter account, which was a lot more upsetting. [emphasis added]
She’d been quoted in that initial launch day press release, and ever since then she’d been buried under a tsunami of death and rape threats on social media, calls to her office phone number, and hacking attempts. She’d lost control of her Pinterest account, not that that mattered so much, and her Metafilter account, which was a lot more upsetting. [emphasis added]
Yes hello I am very proud to have my Nike story linked here thank you OMG
posted by Andrhia at 2:20 PM on February 23 [2 favorites]
