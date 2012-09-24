Renewables met 97% of Scotland's electricity demand in 2020
It can be done. The technology is simpler, and cheaper than megaproject nuclear or hydroelectric.
Let's do it.
Let's do it.
Bladeless resonant wind generators, aka vortex-induced vibration-resonant wind generators, aka "skybrators". [This Giant Vibrator Could Somehow Be the Future of Wind Power, Gizmodo, March 22, 2021; Vortex Bladeless company site]
It can be done. The technology is simpler, and cheaper than megaproject nuclear or hydroelectric.
Um, hydroelectric is renewable, and a fair amount of Scotland's energy is indeed from hydroelectric.
Um, hydroelectric is renewable, and a fair amount of Scotland's energy is indeed from hydroelectric.
It's quite beautiful ...our largest windfarm (to date)
This is my surprised face... Oh wait...
Um, hydroelectric is renewable, and a fair amount of Scotland's energy is indeed from hydroelectric.
And nuclear.
And nuclear.
hydro does about 4 times more than offshore wind - though onshore wind is still the biggest , about 60% is onshore wind
source : renewable stats
source : renewable stats
Bladeless resonant wind generators,
AKA, snake oil. The model in the video generates all of 100W, less than a good spotlight. Wind power is proportional to the swept area of the blades. If you want to power a country, you need GIANT turbines like this one. The vibrating twig isn't going to do SFA.
Good on Scotland though. Living on an island in the North Atlantic has a some benefits I guess - some wind farms there get double the industry average capacity factor.
AKA, snake oil. The model in the video generates all of 100W, less than a good spotlight. Wind power is proportional to the swept area of the blades. If you want to power a country, you need GIANT turbines like this one. The vibrating twig isn't going to do SFA.
Good on Scotland though. Living on an island in the North Atlantic has a some benefits I guess - some wind farms there get double the industry average capacity factor.
Wow, nearly 60% capacity factor on sub-MW turbines! Imagine what you could get at that site with the really big stuff.
Pardon me if I'm slightly sceptical of this claim, if only because the category of "renewables" has some ringers in it.
For example, if you cut down all of your ancient forests and burn them in a giant furnace, that is technically renewable even if you never actually plant anything to grow it back. There are signs in the lifts at Heathrow bragging about how they heat the place with "locally-sourced renewable wood pellets" which is a greenwashy way to say "we're cutting down all the trees in Hounslow to heat an airport car park."
For example, if you cut down all of your ancient forests and burn them in a giant furnace, that is technically renewable even if you never actually plant anything to grow it back. There are signs in the lifts at Heathrow bragging about how they heat the place with "locally-sourced renewable wood pellets" which is a greenwashy way to say "we're cutting down all the trees in Hounslow to heat an airport car park."
According to the article: "Onshore wind delivers about 70% of capacity, followed by hydro and offshore wind as Scotland's main sources of renewable power." Those are 2020 figures AFAICT.
The article is not particularly long, FYI.
I mean, they have charts. The only thing is the 97% figure is for electricity and not for all energy usage, so excludes heating and probably transportation.
5.9 TWh from hydroelectric
19.7 TWh from onshore wind
3.5 TWh from offshore wind
2.7 TWh from other
5.9 TWh from hydroelectric
19.7 TWh from onshore wind
3.5 TWh from offshore wind
2.7 TWh from other
To clarify my earlier scepticism, it was the "Currently 6.5% of our non-electrical heat demand is generated from renewable sources." quote that had my biomass teeth grinding. That could be burning old rubbish for all we know.
Huffy Puffy, thank you for contributing a great link & emphasising that electricity demand is but a subset of overall energy demand. That charts in turn links to Scottish Energy Statistics Hub (an interactive dashboard).
What are electricity prices like in Scotland? I presume after the initial setup the ongoing costs are administration and maintenance.
I was thinking about this when that ice storm hit the Caribbean (!!!) and the propaganda news was blaming wind turbines for the power outages. Someone must have sat down with a pen and a pad and done the numbers and found that even in Texas it was cheaper to build wind turbines.
Speaking of the propaganda news, there are people that believe these cause cancer and you can't watch TV when it's not windy. Y'know, because the world's biggest idiot with the world's biggest megaphone told them and his faithful parrots repeat it. I feel like the only way to overcome this brainwashing is to show people cheaper utility bills.
So how many bucks per quarter are we talking?
I was thinking about this when that ice storm hit the Caribbean (!!!) and the propaganda news was blaming wind turbines for the power outages. Someone must have sat down with a pen and a pad and done the numbers and found that even in Texas it was cheaper to build wind turbines.
Speaking of the propaganda news, there are people that believe these cause cancer and you can't watch TV when it's not windy. Y'know, because the world's biggest idiot with the world's biggest megaphone told them and his faithful parrots repeat it. I feel like the only way to overcome this brainwashing is to show people cheaper utility bills.
So how many bucks per quarter are we talking?
If you're referring to the recent Texas trouble: a) that was made up; b) it's unlikely that wind turbines in TX have the cold climate package (heated instrument cabinets, mostly: heated blades are pretty rare).
Wind turbines in Scotland, of which I did the preliminary work for more than a few, can handle the not-very-cold that Scotland gets.
I've been reliably informed that windmills don't work in the cold
If you're referring to the recent Texas trouble: a) that was made up; b) it's unlikely that wind turbines in TX have the cold climate package (heated instrument cabinets, mostly: heated blades are pretty rare).
Wind turbines in Scotland, of which I did the preliminary work for more than a few, can handle the not-very-cold that Scotland gets.
When trying to understand renewable energy statistics I always try to reframe things using the big picture of total energy consumption set out by David MacKay's book Sustainable Energy - without the hot air. It's a great book.
For example: MacKay estimated that around 30% of the average annual energy consumption of a UK resident is from consumption and transport of "stuff" - ranging from small, fleetingly-lived stuffs like newspapers, to larger stuffs like washing machines or houses.
Here's my attempt to understand this "renewables supplied 97% of electricity demand" in terms of the total energy demand:
It seems like Scotland's total energy consumption metric used to define the renewable energy target only includes the categories of transport + heating + electricity consumption -- it appears to exclude non-electrical energy consumption from agriculture, industry, defence. I reckon it does not include energy consumption in goods imported from other countries. This means that the reported total energy consumption metric is perhaps only 60-65% of the true energy consumption.
Scotland has around 3m licensed vehicles, and around 10k licensed "ultra low emissions" vehicles. So at most 0.3% of energy consumption of ground vehicles will be electrified. That suggests 99.7% or more of energy consumed by transport must be non-electric (after we add in things like aircraft).
Regarding heating, 79% of Scotland's domestic housing stock uses mains gas as the primary fuel. Electricity is used as the primary fuel for 12% of domestic housing stock. The remainder is heating oil, LPG, solid fuels, coal, biomass (burning wood would be regarded as renewable), burning waste. So perhaps around 12% of Scotland's energy consumption for heating is electrified.
If I assume 0.3% of non-jet-flight transport energy consumption is electrified, 12% of heating energy consumption is electrified, 100% of lighting is electrified, and 100% of gadgets are electrified, but 0% of the categories such as agriculture, stuff, and defence are electrified, we get an estimate that a total of 7% of Scotland's energy consumption is electrified. If instead I assume that 10% of agriculture, stuff and defence are fueled by electricity, then we get an estimate that about 10.4% of Scotland's total energy consumption is electrified.
So my guestimate is that 90% of Scotland's total energy consumption is not fueled by electricity, so in terms of the "big picture" result, 97% renewable electricity consumption would be equivalent to around 10% of total energy consumption being renewable.
(Note this doesn't attempt to estimate anything in terms of CO_2e emissions. For example, wood is a renewable fuel source for heating of dwellings, so burning wood in a fire is a renewable energy source ...but it may not be fantastic from a reduce-cumulative-CO_2e-stored-in-the-atmosphere perspective).
For example: MacKay estimated that around 30% of the average annual energy consumption of a UK resident is from consumption and transport of "stuff" - ranging from small, fleetingly-lived stuffs like newspapers, to larger stuffs like washing machines or houses.
Here's my attempt to understand this "renewables supplied 97% of electricity demand" in terms of the total energy demand:
It seems like Scotland's total energy consumption metric used to define the renewable energy target only includes the categories of transport + heating + electricity consumption -- it appears to exclude non-electrical energy consumption from agriculture, industry, defence. I reckon it does not include energy consumption in goods imported from other countries. This means that the reported total energy consumption metric is perhaps only 60-65% of the true energy consumption.
Scotland has around 3m licensed vehicles, and around 10k licensed "ultra low emissions" vehicles. So at most 0.3% of energy consumption of ground vehicles will be electrified. That suggests 99.7% or more of energy consumed by transport must be non-electric (after we add in things like aircraft).
Regarding heating, 79% of Scotland's domestic housing stock uses mains gas as the primary fuel. Electricity is used as the primary fuel for 12% of domestic housing stock. The remainder is heating oil, LPG, solid fuels, coal, biomass (burning wood would be regarded as renewable), burning waste. So perhaps around 12% of Scotland's energy consumption for heating is electrified.
If I assume 0.3% of non-jet-flight transport energy consumption is electrified, 12% of heating energy consumption is electrified, 100% of lighting is electrified, and 100% of gadgets are electrified, but 0% of the categories such as agriculture, stuff, and defence are electrified, we get an estimate that a total of 7% of Scotland's energy consumption is electrified. If instead I assume that 10% of agriculture, stuff and defence are fueled by electricity, then we get an estimate that about 10.4% of Scotland's total energy consumption is electrified.
So my guestimate is that 90% of Scotland's total energy consumption is not fueled by electricity, so in terms of the "big picture" result, 97% renewable electricity consumption would be equivalent to around 10% of total energy consumption being renewable.
(Note this doesn't attempt to estimate anything in terms of CO_2e emissions. For example, wood is a renewable fuel source for heating of dwellings, so burning wood in a fire is a renewable energy source ...but it may not be fantastic from a reduce-cumulative-CO_2e-stored-in-the-atmosphere perspective).
@adept256 £100 a month for both gas and elec is a decent rough average
David MacKay's book is essential reading, it completely sidesteps the "how would we pay for it?" and other political nonsense and focuses only on what would be physically possible (or not).
How many wind turbines, how big an area for solar panels, how much arable land for biofuels, etc would be required to meet what passes as a normal lifestyle in the "first world".
After reading it I became hardline anti-nuke, anti-biofuel, anti-private automobile, and anti-air travel, yet the author himself, when advising the UK governement, was pro-nuke. It all comes down to what kind of world one would rather live in, which is where the politics that the book elides (again, to its benefit) come in.
How many wind turbines, how big an area for solar panels, how much arable land for biofuels, etc would be required to meet what passes as a normal lifestyle in the "first world".
After reading it I became hardline anti-nuke, anti-biofuel, anti-private automobile, and anti-air travel, yet the author himself, when advising the UK governement, was pro-nuke. It all comes down to what kind of world one would rather live in, which is where the politics that the book elides (again, to its benefit) come in.
Pardon me if I'm slightly sceptical of this claim, if only because the category of "renewables" has some ringers in it.
For example, if you cut down all of your ancient forests and burn them in a giant furnace, that is technically renewable even if you never actually plant anything to grow it back. There are signs in the lifts at Heathrow bragging about how they heat the place with "locally-sourced renewable wood pellets" which is a greenwashy way to say "we're cutting down all the trees in Hounslow to heat an airport car park."
Heathrow isn't in Scotland, so that doesn't come into these stats. If you are going to pick on something in these figures then its that Scotland produces way more electricity than it consumes, its supplies a major fraction of GB consumption. The 97% figure is calculated by looking at how much electricity comes from renewables in Scotland and then comparing it with total Scottish consumption. Its basically saying, we use all the RE, all the other stuff goes south. Its still 97% of all electricity consumption in Scotland though.
Offshore wind figures pretty low in Scotland despite GB being a global leader in the tech. Scottish waters get too deep too fast so most offshore wind is in the Irish Sea, North Sea and Thames Estuary. If they ever get floating offshore wind to take off (and there was a big announcement this week) then Scotland is likely to be move ahead with it rapidly, since its pretty windy off their coast. I'm not sure whether stuff that goes on Dogger Bank and similar counts to Scotland of GB or England figures.
Globally, offshore wind is only about 2% of total installed wind capacity, so its not unusual for most places stats to be dominated by onshore wind.
For example, if you cut down all of your ancient forests and burn them in a giant furnace, that is technically renewable even if you never actually plant anything to grow it back. There are signs in the lifts at Heathrow bragging about how they heat the place with "locally-sourced renewable wood pellets" which is a greenwashy way to say "we're cutting down all the trees in Hounslow to heat an airport car park."
Heathrow isn't in Scotland, so that doesn't come into these stats. If you are going to pick on something in these figures then its that Scotland produces way more electricity than it consumes, its supplies a major fraction of GB consumption. The 97% figure is calculated by looking at how much electricity comes from renewables in Scotland and then comparing it with total Scottish consumption. Its basically saying, we use all the RE, all the other stuff goes south. Its still 97% of all electricity consumption in Scotland though.
Offshore wind figures pretty low in Scotland despite GB being a global leader in the tech. Scottish waters get too deep too fast so most offshore wind is in the Irish Sea, North Sea and Thames Estuary. If they ever get floating offshore wind to take off (and there was a big announcement this week) then Scotland is likely to be move ahead with it rapidly, since its pretty windy off their coast. I'm not sure whether stuff that goes on Dogger Bank and similar counts to Scotland of GB or England figures.
Globally, offshore wind is only about 2% of total installed wind capacity, so its not unusual for most places stats to be dominated by onshore wind.
then we get an estimate that about 10.4% of Scotland's total energy consumption is electrified.
UK figures suggest total energy consumption in 2019 was 142mtoe, or 1651 TWh. Electricity supplied was 328TWh, so roughly about 20% of total energy. Maybe a little higher for Scotland since the UK average has more people on the gas network so lower average electrical heating.
If I assume 0.3% of non-jet-flight transport energy consumption is electrified
Trains?
UK figures suggest total energy consumption in 2019 was 142mtoe, or 1651 TWh. Electricity supplied was 328TWh, so roughly about 20% of total energy. Maybe a little higher for Scotland since the UK average has more people on the gas network so lower average electrical heating.
If I assume 0.3% of non-jet-flight transport energy consumption is electrified
Trains?
"Currently 6.5% of our non-electrical heat demand is generated from renewable sources." quote that had my biomass teeth grinding. That could be burning old rubbish for all we know.
There is a report here which is surprisingly useful on Scotland's renewable heat production in 2019. Getting good data for heat is notoriously difficult. About 400GWh seemed to come from Energy from Waste, from a total of 5205 GWh (so <8% of that 6.5%).
Oddly, hospital waste apparently doesn't count as biomass and thus doesn't count as renewable so doesn't go to the RES-H total.
There is a report here which is surprisingly useful on Scotland's renewable heat production in 2019. Getting good data for heat is notoriously difficult. About 400GWh seemed to come from Energy from Waste, from a total of 5205 GWh (so <8% of that 6.5%).
Oddly, hospital waste apparently doesn't count as biomass and thus doesn't count as renewable so doesn't go to the RES-H total.
"Currently 6.5% of our non-electrical heat demand is generated from renewable sources." quote that had my biomass teeth grinding. That could be burning old rubbish for all we know.
Could be.
Is it?
…
Could be.
Is it?
…
I just answered that question!
Defining renewable is pretty tricky since what should count varies quite widely depending on the climate of the location in question, what time horizon you consider, and what precisely you are willing to include.
Burning wood pellets in the US Southeast is pretty clearly renewable because pine forests can be regrown completely in 20 years or less. Not so much in places where forests regrow more slowly. More controversially, in countries that have the necessary fuel reprocessing capability, nuclear is arguably renewable since the fuel cycle can be closed. Again, not so much in other places, like the US, where we'd rather leave the barely used fuel sitting in big pools next to the reactor and mine more uranium instead.
Burning wood pellets in the US Southeast is pretty clearly renewable because pine forests can be regrown completely in 20 years or less. Not so much in places where forests regrow more slowly. More controversially, in countries that have the necessary fuel reprocessing capability, nuclear is arguably renewable since the fuel cycle can be closed. Again, not so much in other places, like the US, where we'd rather leave the barely used fuel sitting in big pools next to the reactor and mine more uranium instead.
What Really Happened During the Texas Power Grid Outage?
The Physics of Windmill Design.
Solar Is Cheapest Electricity in History, U.S. DOE Aims to Cut Costs 60% by 2030 | Hacker News.
Just some more energy links that may or may not be interesting.
The Physics of Windmill Design.
Solar Is Cheapest Electricity in History, U.S. DOE Aims to Cut Costs 60% by 2030 | Hacker News.
Just some more energy links that may or may not be interesting.
"Currently 6.5% of our non-electrical heat demand is generated from renewable sources." quote that had my biomass teeth grinding. That could be burning old rubbish for all we know."
Addressing your implied aversion to waste incineration, when done properly, waste incineration can be much more climate friendly than other common alternative waste handling techniques. See for example the Amager Bakke plant in Copenhagen, which has extensive emissions controls (in fact, a vast majority of the plant is the emissions controls system). There are of course some issues with even this plant (notably, it is apparently oversized and they have to import waste since there isn't enough locally, which is a problem in itself), but in general waste incineration technologies can be a good way to use waste to generate electricity and especially heat for district heating applications.
In fact, in this thread as in the discourse generally, biomass energy technologies get a very bad rap. Sure, shipping wood pellets across the world (as the US currently does to Europe) to run biomass plants is an awful idea. But, using the massive amount of waste that is already created to extract energy from it is more sensible than e.g., composting, where the emissions are still released to the atmosphere, without extracting much energy from it (except in the form of the resulting fertilizer, which in some areas is not needed due to high nitrate levels in the soil).
Finally, with waste to power technologies, there is the argument that it encourages people to be more careless and generate more waste. I haven't read any studies specifically on this, but my impulse is that people's waste generation is way less flexible than is assumed; most people do not make dramatic changes in their lifestyles regardless of how waste is handled in their region (most don't even know what's going on with their waste anyway). With the continuing increase in global population, and the proven trend of higher waste as countries industrialized, we can expect overall waste quantities to increase for many decades to come, and simply landfilling will not be a suitable solution in the long run.
Addressing your implied aversion to waste incineration, when done properly, waste incineration can be much more climate friendly than other common alternative waste handling techniques. See for example the Amager Bakke plant in Copenhagen, which has extensive emissions controls (in fact, a vast majority of the plant is the emissions controls system). There are of course some issues with even this plant (notably, it is apparently oversized and they have to import waste since there isn't enough locally, which is a problem in itself), but in general waste incineration technologies can be a good way to use waste to generate electricity and especially heat for district heating applications.
In fact, in this thread as in the discourse generally, biomass energy technologies get a very bad rap. Sure, shipping wood pellets across the world (as the US currently does to Europe) to run biomass plants is an awful idea. But, using the massive amount of waste that is already created to extract energy from it is more sensible than e.g., composting, where the emissions are still released to the atmosphere, without extracting much energy from it (except in the form of the resulting fertilizer, which in some areas is not needed due to high nitrate levels in the soil).
Finally, with waste to power technologies, there is the argument that it encourages people to be more careless and generate more waste. I haven't read any studies specifically on this, but my impulse is that people's waste generation is way less flexible than is assumed; most people do not make dramatic changes in their lifestyles regardless of how waste is handled in their region (most don't even know what's going on with their waste anyway). With the continuing increase in global population, and the proven trend of higher waste as countries industrialized, we can expect overall waste quantities to increase for many decades to come, and simply landfilling will not be a suitable solution in the long run.
David MacKay's book is essential reading, it completely sidesteps the "how would we pay for it?" and other political nonsense and focuses only on what would be physically possible (or not).
Strongly thirding this! The way he lays out the math is appealingly simple while being absolutely physically rigorous. His book is required reading for anybody who wants to have a discussion about renewable energy that's based on physics rather than politics.
As a side note, I was lucky enough to take his renewable energy class when studying abroad. In the course of a very short spring term, he became the professor who I remember with the most enthusiasm from my whole (embarrassingly long) academic career. In addition to being a renowned researcher he was also a phenomenal instructor who cared about effective pedagogy (and it also shows in his books!).
Strongly thirding this! The way he lays out the math is appealingly simple while being absolutely physically rigorous. His book is required reading for anybody who wants to have a discussion about renewable energy that's based on physics rather than politics.
As a side note, I was lucky enough to take his renewable energy class when studying abroad. In the course of a very short spring term, he became the professor who I remember with the most enthusiasm from my whole (embarrassingly long) academic career. In addition to being a renowned researcher he was also a phenomenal instructor who cared about effective pedagogy (and it also shows in his books!).
