Vladislav Ivanov, a 27-year-old man from Vladivostok, was working as a Russian translator for the Chinese reality/talent show Produce Camp, in which a cast of young contestants are selected to form a boy band, when the directors invited him to sign up. He regretted doing so pretty much immediately, and attempted to sabotage his chances at winning by performing half-heartedly and pleading with the audience to vote him out, but to no avail, as he became a firm fan favourite , his miserable demeanour appealing to a generation of young people sympathetic to the ironic, defeatist Sang culture Ivanov was finally emancipated from his Kafkaesque and/or Brooksian ordeal when he was voted out in the final.