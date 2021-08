Design so dreadful you’ll be scarred for life

By the end of episode two, your Changing Rooms bingo card will be full to overflowing. There are room dividers, MDF panelling and feature walls. There is “colour!” being used to create “zones!” There is pink used in a room whose owner hates pink. There is spray-painting, “customising” (making plain, acceptable things into ornate, crappy things), gold leaf, and sticking flooring to walls in the name of innovation. I could go on, but I care about you. The Guardian's Lucy Mangan reviews the latest season of Changing Rooms , a home decor show on Channel 4 in the UK.