The Red Dress
"This dress is pure sisterhood" The Red Dress is the culmination of a 12 year project spanning 28 countries and 244 embroiderers.

The project's website.
The Facebook page.
Alarabiya link.
Artist's Instagram page.
A lovely dress and beautiful idea. Thanks for posting.
posted by mermayd at 6:17 AM on November 14 [1 favorite]


Wow, amazing project.
posted by Glinn at 6:34 AM on November 14


I would wear that. Love it. Beautiful dress and beautiful idea.
posted by kathrynm at 10:07 AM on November 14


I'm so glad you posted this. It's wonderful.
posted by travertina at 1:23 PM on November 14


red(d)ress
posted by chavenet at 3:23 PM on November 14


