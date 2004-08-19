It has become easier for New Zealanders to become Australian citizens
Federal government makes Australian citizenship easier for Kiwis to obtain. Ahead of a visit by New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, Anthony Albanese unveils a new direct pathway to citizenship that will make it easier for about 350,000 Kiwis living in Australia to vote and receive government benefits.
This directly affects me and it’s going to save so much money. I’m eligible to apply for permanent residency in a couple of ways but one was going to cost about $8000 (marriage visa) and the other about $5000 (NZ only skilled visa). Now with this pathway direct to citizenship, it will cost about $500 and I won’t have to undergo medical checks etc.
This is going to change lives for the better for kiwis who have grown up in Australia. It’s actually affordable and it means they will have access to Centrelink benefits and higher education loans among other things. And possibly stop deportations back to country they have no ties to.
Covid showed us just how little the previous government cared about non citizens, so I’ll be taking this opportunity to get citizenship, just in case the tide turns if the coalition get back into power.
posted by poxandplague at 2:27 AM on April 24 [16 favorites]
Good, next job stop punitively deporting NZ citizens who lack Aus passports (also true of every other nationality, but the NZ arrangement should be so easy).
posted by Fiasco da Gama at 2:34 AM on April 24 [4 favorites]
I’m eligible to apply for permanent residency in a couple of ways but one was going to cost about $8000
I'd like to point out that $8,000 for a marriage visa is a fucking criminal amount to pay and I'm not looking forward to it if/when we move back to Australia.
Nine fucking years of xenophobic coalition government at work.
posted by Your Childhood Pet Rock at 8:32 AM on April 24 [1 favorite]
