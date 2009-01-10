Gear Patrol to acquire DPReview
June 20, 2023 3:06 PM Subscribe
The unhappy news that Amazon would be shutting down the digital-photography website DPReview can be replaced with the happy news that Gear Patrol has acquired it. It looks like DPReview will continue intact.
YAY! 🎉
posted by umber vowel at 3:24 PM on June 20
Thank fuck.
[Great news]
posted by Faintdreams at 3:38 PM on June 20
Fantastic news!
posted by past unusual at 4:06 PM on June 20
I initially read this as "Paw Patrol" and, since I live in a house with toddlers and my mind is a bit soft these days, I was like "huh, makes sense I guess, everyone's consolidating...wait".
Anyhow, that's great news, I love DPReview
posted by Stonestock Relentless at 4:23 PM on June 20 [5 favorites]
That's awesome.
posted by doctor_negative at 5:01 PM on June 20
Well this is great. I loved the reviews but never realized they had forums. Maybe it'll be a good replacement in case I never want to go back to r/photography.
Going to research travel cameras now...
posted by hovey at 5:42 PM on June 20
Gear Patrol
DP Review's in trouble
We'll acquire it on the double
posted by clawsoon at 7:15 PM on June 20 [3 favorites]
DP Review's in trouble
This is great news, DPReview has been such a good site and even the archives are valuable.
Does anybody know what Gear Patrol is like as a site in general? On a scale of say DPReview to Wirecutter to CNet to bestadjustablekettlebellsreviews2023.com?
posted by Superilla at 8:07 PM on June 20
On a scale of say DPReview to Wirecutter to CNet to bestadjustablekettlebellsreviews2023.com?
I feel like I just learned something important about CNET that I did not previously know….
posted by anotherpanacea at 8:13 PM on June 20
> Does anybody know what Gear Patrol is like as a site in general?
I'd not heard of them before this acquisition, but their front page puts me in mind of an in-flight luxury goods magazine aimed at extremely white men with "executive" or "president" in their job title who kind of dig the military/tactical aesthetic but want it to be more expensive. Lot of reviews of expensive watches, whiskeys, tents, and bowie knives.
Apparently they also own PetaPixel, which seems to be doing OK, though. Be interesting to see what they do with both (seemingly competing) brands, though.
posted by parm at 3:45 AM on June 21
posted by lalochezia at 3:15 PM on June 20