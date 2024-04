What if your Wordle strategy was to always start with the same 4 words, all with unique letters? That would use 20 letters, with the exception, of J, K, Q, V, X, Z. Slate's "The Fastest Wordle Winning Strategy Ever" archive ).(Figuring that one way for Wordle to foil this strategy would be for the word to include three letters from J, K, Q, V, X, Z. Showing the incompetence of ChatGPT, I asked it "from the list of the letters j k q v x z, i want a list of 5 letter words that contain 3 or more of those letters", it listed one 4-letter word, eighteen 5-letter words with only two of those letters, and only one correct word, "JAZZY". When I complained, ChatGPT replied, "You're correct, and I apologize for the oversight.")