"It was disgusting, like fellating the Wicker Man"
December 29, 2024 5:47 PM Subscribe
I felt I had to watch it first, ginger.beef or I would have beat you to posting. A nice effort from Fingers, especially as he had to do it twice. Would like to have seen more vitriol towards Rogan, but maybe that's just me. (I realize what's missing from my life is a friend who I can make odd prosthetics for. Hm.)
posted by maxwelton at 5:55 PM on December 29 [2 favorites]
I could not contain myself
Probably deserves a better post tbh, I was just excited to share some new Bobby Fingers. Joining his Patreon this year, my first and only. Someone's gotta pay those PJ's Garage bills
posted by ginger.beef at 6:01 PM on December 29 [1 favorite]
Probably deserves a better post tbh, I was just excited to share some new Bobby Fingers. Joining his Patreon this year, my first and only. Someone's gotta pay those PJ's Garage bills
Bobby Fingers is the best thing on the internet.
posted by ericthegardener at 6:05 PM on December 29 [4 favorites]
His stuff with King Kong Company is about as good as you would expect
Fuck this guy and his talent
posted by ginger.beef at 6:14 PM on December 29
Fuck this guy and his talent
What do we call this form of content?
posted by notdanielmendelson at 6:29 PM on December 29 [3 favorites]
I will stop threadsitting presently, but good question
At this moment in time, I'd characterize Bobby Fingers as self promotion with a core of pure artistry and talent, and the chutzpah to settle every cheque his mouth spits out
posted by ginger.beef at 6:42 PM on December 29 [2 favorites]
At this moment in time, I'd characterize Bobby Fingers as self promotion with a core of pure artistry and talent, and the chutzpah to settle every cheque his mouth spits out
Watched this yesterday. Not his best but still pretty damn good!
posted by dobbs at 6:50 PM on December 29
What do we call this form of content?
Video. Pretty much everything on YouTube is video.
"Content" is like saying "PC" instead of Windows. I have lost the war on being specific, though.
posted by emelenjr at 6:51 PM on December 29 [4 favorites]
Video. Pretty much everything on YouTube is video.
"Content" is like saying "PC" instead of Windows. I have lost the war on being specific, though.
Would like to have seen more vitriol towards Rogan,
"Lord knows Joe Rogan loves a moist cigar"
posted by ginger.beef at 6:58 PM on December 29 [2 favorites]
"Lord knows Joe Rogan loves a moist cigar"
The bank card chip in the prosthetic eye; I did not realize today I was going to see this nor how much I needed to see this.
Thank you.
posted by Phlegmco(tm) at 8:37 PM on December 29 [5 favorites]
Thank you.
Hilarious, despite being about that pile of shite, Rogan.
posted by JustSayNoDawg at 9:26 PM on December 29 [2 favorites]
What do we call this form of content?
Art.
posted by CCBC at 10:04 PM on December 29 [13 favorites]
Art.
Having discovered Bobby Fingers and Bobby Broccoli at the same time, there’s always a moment of confusion when a new video is announced.
posted by funkaspuck at 1:25 AM on December 30 [2 favorites]
I don't subscribe to any channels on YouTube because it's not a platform where I have any desire to visit specifically to discover content. However, I will always watch every Bobby Fingers video linked on the internet. So thank you for sharing, ginger.beef!
"A podcast is defined as one or more men expressing their opinions on either a subject or not a subject." -- Pure poetry.
posted by robot_jesus at 8:31 AM on December 30 [1 favorite]
"A podcast is defined as one or more men expressing their opinions on either a subject or not a subject." -- Pure poetry.
Oooooh, happy new year to me! My partner discovered Bobby for us, and it scratches that particular itch for deadpan sarcasm coupled with genius craft and utter black humor. So good.
posted by winesong at 8:56 AM on December 30 [1 favorite]
- is exactly the sort of person to sing Horse Outside
And fight your father.
posted by Catblack at 10:11 AM on December 30 [2 favorites]
And fight your father.
If you liked this video or others he's made, do consider signing up for his Patreon. He's putting in vast amounts of time and a lot of money to make these one-of-a-kind gems.
posted by senor biggles at 10:34 AM on December 30 [1 favorite]
That was amazing, thanks ginger.beef.
posted by maggiemaggie at 1:28 PM on December 30 [1 favorite]
I really like that he gives credit to every single artist whose work he recreates in miniature for his diorama.
posted by Inkslinger at 1:41 PM on December 30 [1 favorite]
he gives credit to every single artist
Not true, he doesn't credit the cover artist for Jordan Peterson's book Artificial Cum.
Also, I watched this 2 days ago, and man have my YouTube recommendations been a mess since, despite the fact it has no actual Joe Rogan content. So be careful about that.
posted by ambrosen at 5:08 PM on December 30 [1 favorite]
Not true, he doesn't credit the cover artist for Jordan Peterson's book Artificial Cum.
Also, I watched this 2 days ago, and man have my YouTube recommendations been a mess since, despite the fact it has no actual Joe Rogan content. So be careful about that.
Oh and because of his fanatical commitment to completeness, he actually did up a podcast about films, which naturally goes off the rails pretty fast.
posted by senor biggles at 5:18 PM on December 30 [4 favorites]
That Jurassic Park episode is 20 minutes well spent.
posted by ginger.beef at 7:51 PM on December 30 [1 favorite]
As a huge Tarkovsky and Rubber Bandits fan, this is the crossover I was hoping for.
posted by misterpatrick at 12:15 PM on December 31 [1 favorite]
- Irish fellow, makes dioramas
- tells stories
- is exactly the sort of person to sing Horse Outside
posted by ginger.beef at 5:53 PM on December 29 [8 favorites]