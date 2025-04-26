sad. old. radio.
April 26, 2025 2:23 PM Subscribe
THE NIGHTLY: "a web-based radio station for insomniac dreamers, wistful lonely hearts, and general appreciators of a sort of indescribable beautiful drearynes." I stumbled upon it because their instagram page chanced to send me a follow request. I hit play a few months ago and have barely paused it since.
From the site's about link (I must admit to being a complete and total sucker for this kind of language):
...The specialty of the house is a sort of twilit melancholia — moody & sweetly elegiac, avoiding anything overly bleak, morbid or jarring. We confine ourselves mostly to the mid-20th century — 1930 to 1970, say — with occasional forays backward to harvest tribal lullabies or the glittering residue of the strange Old World. Even more rarely we go forward in time to admire those few stalwarts keeping the glum, spare tradition alive today.
To the weary traveler in their Tokyo hotel room, the dead-shift Pittsburgh bartender, the bored Uber driver winding along the rainy canals of Amsterdam, we offer an identical solace… gloomy, little-known songs from across the centuries and around the globe, each one heard by YOU, dear listener, in the exact same moment as your fellow insomniacs and lonely-hearts the world over. At least one new song is added every night. Currently the station has upward of 4000 numbers in rotation...
One of the things I remember of “Metafilter back in the day” is the site’s pension for digging up curios like this, especially radio stations.
Thanks for keeping that tradition alive, OP!
posted by BobbyPullsAWilson at 3:44 PM on April 26 [10 favorites]
Oh, this is a wonderful find. Thanks, deadbilly!
posted by fimbulvetr at 4:01 PM on April 26 [1 favorite]
I was attempting to get something like this greenlit in the overnight hours at my Actual Radio Station, and I'm glad this person is out there doing it.
posted by mykescipark at 4:06 PM on April 26 [1 favorite]
WOW.
So, I clicked, and I like what I'm hearing, but I somehow did not realize that the text on the screen was telling me what was playing, so I went poking around for playlists
and I found
... the archives at their Youtube channel.
WOW.
This is amazing and perfect. I didn't know I wanted this, but this is exactly what I wanted.
Thank you so, so much for posting this, deadbilly!
posted by kristi at 4:11 PM on April 26 [4 favorites]
I'm currently stuck at home sick on a rainy day, and this is perfect. Thanks for posting.
posted by Nibbly Fang at 4:36 PM on April 26
/adds to list of work-worthy YouTube channels
thanks for sharing this- it's awesome!
posted by eriphyle at 5:25 PM on April 26
I still love radio...
I spent a lot of hours driving from Minnesota-> Kansas City -> Pampas, TX. At some point hit Sally Jesse Raphael and Talknet... So many hours.
And once I got more west, so many hours of KGO from San Francisco. Such good times. KGO seems to now be a station all about sports betting nonsense, very disappointing. But there is something about driving through America, at 11:00 PM, and hitting something interesting on AM radio. From thousands of miles away.
"I'm on a Mexican, woah oh, Radio"...
posted by Windopaene at 5:59 PM on April 26 [3 favorites]
This is aces. Thank you, OP.
posted by Capt. Renault at 7:14 PM on April 26
Yeah, this is so great. Trying to figure out the direct streaming URL so I can play it on my internet radio, which is where I do all of my late at night listening.
posted by JanetLand at 7:16 PM on April 26 [1 favorite]
Please report back if you find out.
posted by The Monster at the End of this Thread at 8:06 PM on April 26
Very cool site, deadbilly.
Is this what you're looking for, JanetLand?
https://radio.thenightlyradio.com/hls/aac_hifi.m3u8
posted by ashbury at 9:38 PM on April 26 [3 favorites]
I was having trouble falling asleep, I was fevered and coughing, and then I put on the Nightly and drifted off to deep, restful sleep the whole night through. Thanks, deadbilly!
posted by Kattullus at 10:47 PM on April 26 [1 favorite]
[this is good]
Also, https://radio.thenightlyradio.com/hls/aac_hifi.m3u8 works nicely with VLC using Media->Open Network Stream.
Right up my alley. Excellent share. Thanks.
posted by the sobsister at 10:04 AM on April 27
I have my own mixes for my bookshop, but this pairs perfectly with the aesthetic I'm going for, so I'm adding it to the mix. So delighted!
posted by ikahime at 10:35 AM on April 27 [1 favorite]
The music that plays on Midnight Radio?
posted by adamg at 11:25 AM on April 27
