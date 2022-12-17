Why fusion will never happen
Why fusion will never happen Not because it can’t, because it won’t. Because no matter how hard you try, it’s always going to cost more than the solutions we already have.
In the "Really, Never?" section, there's this part:
And the reason isn't because the turbines will be cheaper than wind or fossil fuels, it's because transmission and the last mile problem on power-hungry applications would effectively evaporate -- fusion absolutely will be cheaper to power, for example, massive desalination plants in locations where you would need costly transmission infrastructure to bring in alternate renewable power. Many carbon sequestration technologies are very power hungry, and a gigawatt-scale power source on the premises enable their use.
Never? No, not never.
posted by tclark at 4:33 PM on December 17 [15 favorites]
So, for instance, if you come up with a way to build a steam turbine for half as much money, you do indeed lower the cost of making a fusion plant. However, you’ve also lowered the cost of making a fission plant, and a coal plant too. You’ve probably lowered the cost of a gas turbine as well, and maybe even wind. So you’re in exactly the same place you started, everything else is still cheaper.Which fundamentally reveals how mistaken the article is. I have no idea when fusion will happen, but you (or, more likely your grandchildren) can mark my words: before 2120, barring overall civilizational collapse, there will be fusion plants all over the world, the vast majority likely powering desalination plants.
We already have fusion power, and we've had it for all known human history, it's responsible for all as we know it on Earth, it's about eight light minutes away, it's expected to last for another 5 billion years and even though our planet only intercepts about 0.000000045% of its total output it is enough total power that we could power the entire planet with about 100,000 square miles of solar panels out of the roughly 197 million square miles of the surface of Earth.
And it's right there, just waiting to be used with technology that exists right now.
(I tried to do the math to calculate how many watts are falling on the daylight side of the planet right now, using a conservative 150 watts per square meter and I probably got lost in the big numbers and exponents, but it should be something greater than 11,170,500,000,000,000 theoretically available watts, oceans included.)
posted by loquacious at 4:40 PM on December 17 [9 favorites]
Solar is great but there do exist countries which don't see much of the sun for like a third of the year. And sure, they can "just import" but relying on the benevolence of your neighbors and the whims of international markets to not freeze to death isn't necessarily the smartest policy, as the whole Ukraine war has demonstrated. There's a huge political motivation for some degree of energy self-sufficiency, even if it means having to use more expensive generation methods.
posted by Pyry at 4:52 PM on December 17 [4 favorites]
There's a lot going on in this space (not all of which TFA explains). Some of it is counter-intuitive (at least to me).
One example: the economics of baseload power plants (coal, nuclear, and non-peaker natural gas plants) depends on them running at full load basically 24/7. Many of them can not throttle down, and anything that requires them to reduce power or go offline breaks the financial model. Turns out that solar and wind do exactly that.
So, not only are solar and wind often cheaper than baseload generation, they simulaneously make baseload generation uneconomical!
I don't think we'll see Fusion plants in the next 50 years. What I think we'll see are:
- HVDC power connections to share power across continents
- overprovisioned solar, wind
- demand control (both commercial and residential)
- storage (primarily large scale battery, but also pumped hyrdo, and also V2G / V2H)
If you look at the numbers, we are far from there, right now, but it only takes some 10-20% improvements in each category to get us there.
posted by soylent00FF00 at 5:06 PM on December 17 [5 favorites]
The article does seem to ignore the externalities of burning carbon for power, which given the growing climate disaster seems like is MUCH more expensive than even the most expensive form of not burning carbon for power. I guess it's okay if the electricity is cheaper than it would be with fusion (given that it ever happens), but if there are no pollinators left and the weather is entirely chaos all the time, then what do you even need electricity for?
posted by hippybear at 5:09 PM on December 17 [5 favorites]
Wow, it’s been ages since I read an old-school, classic, “I am very smart” blogpost.
posted by The River Ivel at 5:09 PM on December 17 [4 favorites]
- HVDC power connections to share power across continents
Whether this will happen depends on whether enough has changed for this to happen. It's been cheaper for European countries to build solar farms in the south of Europe for some time, instead of building them in their own territory. Probably more cost effective to build wind in western Europe and grid connect for over a decade. But countries keep installing at home for a few reasons.
1: while subsidies were heavily used they preferred local spend.
2: generation on home territory improves security of supply
3: money could be more easily directed to home manufacturers, supporting them as possible national champions in capturing global market share.
1 has changed in that there are lower subsidies per unit generated but local economic benefits still accrue around an installation site.
2 isn't changing, if anything it's more on minds than previously.
3 has changed in that it's got harder to introduce new manufacturers to the established sectors of wind and solar, so less emphasis on making that happen. But a home market is still important to incremental innovation for the existing companies, but maybe not to the same extent it was
So will the changes be enough to support the long range model? We are starting to see it happen to some extent, with wind in Ireland for example. The other pressure is on overcapacity and cycling that via interconnectors to minimise the need to constrain. But will that enable proper long distance systems or just more connections between neighbours?
posted by biffa at 5:31 PM on December 17 [1 favorite]
The odd dynamic about the optimistic carbon-free cheap energy future is that if you ignore the economics it makes a certain kind of sense to do things like desalinization, direct air capture of carbon, green hydrogen production, and whatever other schedule-flexible future tech we come up with, in bursts when the solar/wind are peaking, while running fission/fusion baseload at 100% all the time.
But the economics push towards exactly what soylent says a couple comments up, a much more dynamic system that is able to rely entirely on solar/wind by moving power around in both space and time.
The elephant in the room that the article breezes past is that governments can do lots of non-economical things if they are motivated by reasons other than economics. China is building a lot of reactors. If the dynamics of solar/wind destroy the reliability of baseload generation by driving it all out of business while storage and other measures are not built out enough to replace it, what actions will governments take after high-profile outages? If a country is dependent on incoming HVDC links, what happens when international tensions put those links at risk?
It's hard to make predictions, especially about the future.
posted by allegedly at 5:37 PM on December 17 [1 favorite]
As I write this, spot prices for electricity are over $300/MWh in California (link) with demand of about 30GW.
California has about 500,000 EVs registered, if one assumes each EV has a 50kWh battery, that's already 25GWh of storage.
So tonight the EV owners could power California for about 0.8 hours before the grid failed.
Not ideal, but my point is that this is early days, and if spot grid prices are ~3x as much as storage prices, that's an enormous econimic incentive to build more.
You can find sources suggest lithium battery storage prices are something like $100/MWh lifetime cost, and only getting cheaper.
posted by soylent00FF00 at 5:41 PM on December 17
Lockheed Martin has a program in their skunkworks division that supposedly shows a lot of promise. They filed patents this year for small fusion reactors that will be used for aircraft. Helion has a reactor design that doesn’t use steam turbines and instead uses the interaction between the plasma and its magnetic confinement to generate power. Helion just finished their gen 6 system and are starting gen 7 which is the one that will according to their plans be able to sustain fusion next year. A popular science YouTuber “Real Engineering” just had a video on their stuff today.
posted by interogative mood at 5:59 PM on December 17 [4 favorites]
I'd take the other side of this bet all day long.
posted by kickingtheground at 6:12 PM on December 17 [2 favorites]
It is an important point that "baseload" power largely doesn't add up in an environment with lots of renewable energy, so I think we're probably looking at a 100% renewable future for those places that don't already have nuclear infrastructure (and I kind of expect that nuclear infrastructure is probably going to be more expensive, overall, than a 100% renewable grid hardened by storage).
Demand control is a really interesting one - I think getting a tight feedback loop on how much power is being drawn, and also how much is being lost thanks to inefficient house design, is something we're going to see a lot more of in the next 30 years, such that the next generation houses will have apps that can show you your power draw in each room in real time.
I still think fusion reactors aren't going to happen in my lifetime, though, so even though I can see fusion reactors being created for military applications.
posted by Merus at 6:19 PM on December 17
I'd take the other side of this bet all day long.
That's where I am. You hear a lot about "aneutronic" approaches, and there's a reason for that. The easier-to-achieve fusion reactions generate a lot of neutrons, which 1) carry away a lot of the released energy, 2) are really hard to extract that energy from, and 3) irradiate the living fuck out of your reactor.
The one small grace of neutron activation is that the resulting radioisotopes tend to have a relatively short half-life so they don't say hellaciously radioactive for too long. The other side of that, unfortunately, is that they are hella radioactive for that period of time. Oh, and the neutron activation has all kinds of major consequences for structural integrity et cetera, so at the same time that you're trying to do stuff that requires the most extreme material science performance, you're ensuring that whatever you use to do it needs to do that miraculous work while also getting massively degraded by the neutron activation (see neutron embrittlement for just the start of your material degradation woes), and needing replacement regularly. This requires serious limits on how long a fusion reactor can operate without maintenance, such maintenance requiring core shutdown for long enough to let the profusion of nice, short-half-life stuff to decay to the point that you can even attempt to pull out anything and replace it, while putting the still-radioactive-as-fuck removed materials somewhere else to finish cooling off.
That's why you hear a lot about "aneutronic" fusion.
The problem there is that the various aneutronic fusion reactions tend to require relatively exotic reaction materials (boron isotopes or whatnot), and, more damningly, much, much higher reaction temperatures. Getting fusion to happen with the "easy" relatively low-temperature reactions is already a challenging prospect, but to do it for the aneutronic stuff is another order of magnitude more heat density. It's replacing one problem we don't know how to solve with another problem that we don't even know how to create!
TL;DR: fusion is hard, yo.
posted by notoriety public at 6:32 PM on December 17 [6 favorites]
> So tonight the [1/2 million] EV owners could power California for about 0.8 hours before the grid failed.
Hmmm... and there are over 17 million cars registered in CA, so if they were all used to store power in the best PV part of the day, they've have 34 hours/day (or 24 hours + some driving).
That's a lot of batteries, though. We'd also need more chargers at work so the cars would all be topped off by twilight for people that drive in. More PV, too, but that seems to be happening anyway.
Can we run Hetch Hetchy backwards during the day?
posted by ASCII Costanza head at 7:06 PM on December 17
Pollution f-s the climate; the climate crisis f-s agriculture; the famine f-s society; the breakdown of society f-s everything else.
Any sentence that starts with "we will have X in 50 years" is false. Flying cars, moon bases, grid electricity, smart couches, not without food.
We had 50 years, we don't have 50 years. Agriculture is 3% of the econony, but it is the necessary pre-requisite for the other 97%. If something is not already being made at scale, then its not an option.
The things we build today are what the future will have to work with, not these fusion fantasies of tomorrow.
Is building a stable, controllable miniature star inside a building on the surface of your planet a good idea, an economical idea, even possible? Don't know. Will banks, governments and bored billionares try to find it? Probably.
Should we.get off fossil fuels asap even if the conversion to clean energy is expensive, inconvenient, and alters our luxurious and wasteful lifestyles - yes.
The fact that wind and solar are cheap, and batteries and demand management affordable and the lifestyle easy to get used to is just icing on the cake.
Lets make sure we have cake in the future. Decarbonize first, hail-mary fusion power when that is done.
posted by anecdotal_grand_theory at 7:12 PM on December 17 [1 favorite]
Why Fusion Ignition Is Being Hailed as a Major Breakthrough—a Nuclear Physicist Explains
posted by robbyrobs at 8:42 PM on December 17 [2 favorites]
Reminds me of Fusion reactors: Not what they’re cracked up to be by a Princeton fusion energy research physicist.
posted by eye of newt at 8:45 PM on December 17
I have more confidence in fusion being a viable power source in 50 years than I do in the kind of capitalist systems this article bases its arguments on still being viable in 50 years.
posted by biogeo at 9:08 PM on December 17 [3 favorites]
This kind of assertion simultaneously infuriates and exhausts me. Humans are exceedingly clever and stubborn, and never is just a long, long time.
posted by newdaddy at 9:32 PM on December 17 [1 favorite]
Yeah, was just chiming in that "baseload" effectively no longer exists. There was a time where "slow" sources of power like coal were turned on 24/7, while "fast" sources of power like gas peakers were turned on for a few hours at the 7am / 7pm peak to help with demand. And to help use up baseload power, we even incentivized electrical usage overnight, with special discounted rates for water heating / home heating.
This model is effectively done for. We are still giving out "discounted" rates for heating overnight when that's the time where energy is expensive, while during the day there is so much solar being produced that power prices are regularly negative.
There is no such thing as baseload anymore.
Instead what we are transitioning to is wind power generating 24/7, covering residential use overnight. Solar generating during the day to cover industrial and commercial use. And finally hydro water releases for a few hours at 7am and 7pm to cover peak usage.
You would have lithium battery storage for voltage management and instantaneous grid stabilization with millisecond level response times, something that even the fastest gas peaker could never do. A transmission line goes down and grid voltage starts dropping? Bam your batteries can push power to the grid instantly, while it takes several minutes for a gas peaker to spool up.
If you're looking for grid stabilization on the scale of hours and days, then you're just looking at extended water releases at hydro power stations when it's cloudy and still, and pumped hydro to soak up excess energy when it's sunny and windy.
This is what the future of electricity looks like and I'm struggling to see where fusion power fits into it, solar and wind is very very cheap, just overbuild it then use the excess for pumped hydro.
posted by xdvesper at 11:30 PM on December 17 [2 favorites]
Anyone serious about fusion knows that electricity from fusion will never affordable. Yet several nations are putting billions into the research so that those nations have a good number of fusion scientists.
What do those nations want fusion scientists for?
Making nuclear bombs.
I was first told this by a French fusion scientist twenty-five years ago and since then, fusion has become even less economically viable. Yet the money train rolls on.
posted by happyinmotion at 4:29 PM on December 17 [3 favorites]