Unlocking the world's most unsolvable puzzles
January 27, 2017 12:47 PM Subscribe
The Millennium 13 piece burr, designed by Donald Osselaer in 2012, is thought to be almost unassailable in its stubbornness not be solved. Check out the Millennium and other wickedly difficult puzzles. There's a puzzle wiki, of course. For state of the art stuff, check out the annual Puzzle Design Competition.
How about some Zen Kōans? Physical puzzles are but contrivances. True puzzles reside in the mind.
posted by filthy light thief at 3:04 PM on January 27
posted by filthy light thief at 3:04 PM on January 27
Any recommendations for puzzles that are super, super quiet to play with?
How about getting them a large metal ball bearing and saying that it comes apart?
posted by Pyry at 3:19 PM on January 27 [13 favorites]
How about getting them a large metal ball bearing and saying that it comes apart?
posted by Pyry at 3:19 PM on January 27 [13 favorites]
521 right moves to finish the Millennium. That's amazing that a human could design that. This deserves more than three comments, I figured.
posted by fungible at 7:26 PM on January 27 [2 favorites]
posted by fungible at 7:26 PM on January 27 [2 favorites]
A video of a simpler burr puzzle getting assembled. Fascinating, and despite soothing music, somehow agitating. Zoinks!
posted by pickles_have_souls at 8:37 PM on January 27
posted by pickles_have_souls at 8:37 PM on January 27
Japanese man spent 10 years trying to solve the "impossible" puzzle.
posted by usertm at 9:36 PM on January 27 [5 favorites]
posted by usertm at 9:36 PM on January 27 [5 favorites]
« Older The Lost Royal Rumble | The Last Jedi (Singular/Plural/Only A Callback) Newer »
You are not currently logged in. Log in or create a new account to post comments.
posted by rebent at 1:45 PM on January 27 [1 favorite]