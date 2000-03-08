The 1519 types of humans according to Twitter
Sam Levine at The New Inquiry describes how Twitter aggregates user data from various tracking companies and then provides a basic database of 1519 'user segments' to ad creators. Sam used the data to create fictional ads corresponding to these segments. Link to csv included.
65,200 People who are current owners of Porsches.
52,100 Households with people who own a cat.
52,100 Households with people who own a cat.
Sam Lavigne. He creates a lot of cool art critiquing capitalism with automated tools - which he also creates and shares.
I didn't the algorithms where at the point yet where they could see directly into my soul and capture its essence, but yeah, "lives within 10 miles of a Costco," they got me.
30 households with people who have made purchases at a catalog showroom.
I'd like to buy an ad just to freak those people out. "Someone in your house bought something from a catalog showroom. I know. I've been watching."
I'd like to buy an ad just to freak those people out. "Someone in your house bought something from a catalog showroom. I know. I've been watching."
Households that, at a distance, resemble flies
Households with a presence of children.
So my neighbor kids run around the courtyard (which traps and projects sound nicely) of my building shouting amusing kid-gibberish most days. Do I fall into the category of Households with a presence of children, at least in the summer?
So my neighbor kids run around the courtyard (which traps and projects sound nicely) of my building shouting amusing kid-gibberish most days. Do I fall into the category of Households with a presence of children, at least in the summer?
Ten years from now, the ad network web archive crawlers will note the atrocious grammatical errors in my previous comment, use the psychological profile they've built up to correctly deduce that I was lying, correlate that with more recent data, and put me on the increasingly small list of people who still don't live within ten miles of a Costco.
sfenders, you learn pretty quickly for a net bot. Hi fellow algorithm!
Those that belong to the emperor who reside in a single family
Embalmed ones within 5 miles of any Walgreen's store
Those that are trained who are home owners
Suckling pigs within 5 miles of any CVS store
Mermaids (or Sirens) with an active credit status
Fabulous ones whose behavior indicates they are online buyers
Stray dogs who are financial services customers
Those that are included in this classification who are GenX'ers
Those that tremble as if they were mad within 5 miles of any Dollar General
Innumerable ones who are likely in-market buyers of new or used vehicles in the next 6 months.
Those drawn with a very fine camel hair brush with a presence of children
Embalmed ones within 5 miles of any Walgreen's store
Those that are trained who are home owners
Suckling pigs within 5 miles of any CVS store
Mermaids (or Sirens) with an active credit status
Fabulous ones whose behavior indicates they are online buyers
Stray dogs who are financial services customers
Those that are included in this classification who are GenX'ers
Those that tremble as if they were mad within 5 miles of any Dollar General
Innumerable ones who are likely in-market buyers of new or used vehicles in the next 6 months.
Those drawn with a very fine camel hair brush with a presence of children
The problem with this is most people fall into multiple of these categories. I want twitter to identify my singular defining archetype among myriad categories and market to me based on that.
I too lived with a presence of children but the exorcist and/or the antipsychotics have fixed that.
"buyers of cheese" though, they totally got me there.
I'd love to see this treatment for Facebook and Google profiles. I suspect they have better data and analysis.
This kind of advertising demographic data has been used heavily in politics. Notably by the Trump campaign in 2016. A GOP database seems to include or be derived from this kind of profile data. It will undoubtedly be a factor in 2020 redistricting; you may well be gerrymandered into a district depending on the "presence of children" or "buyer of cheese".
This kind of advertising demographic data has been used heavily in politics. Notably by the Trump campaign in 2016. A GOP database seems to include or be derived from this kind of profile data. It will undoubtedly be a factor in 2020 redistricting; you may well be gerrymandered into a district depending on the "presence of children" or "buyer of cheese".
YOU BUY RICE
Guilty.
Guilty.
When I do see adverts in my twitterstream they are invariably and utterly annoying. For example, Sky and BT in the UK are locked in some sort of battle to sell expensive sports channels, and they both love alerting me to big events that I could enjoy if only I gave them lots of money.
My interest in sport, on- or off-line, has been zero since late childhood. I work hard at not giving anything to do with Murdoch one thin dime, and my experiences with BT have for some time led me to conclude that it too is the personification of corporate evil.
So, when faced with hyped-up martech, I apply my usual filter of what my own experience as a mug punter has been and whether that correlates with the claims. In this case, as always, I merely silence the Master BS Alarm and move on.
My interest in sport, on- or off-line, has been zero since late childhood. I work hard at not giving anything to do with Murdoch one thin dime, and my experiences with BT have for some time led me to conclude that it too is the personification of corporate evil.
So, when faced with hyped-up martech, I apply my usual filter of what my own experience as a mug punter has been and whether that correlates with the claims. In this case, as always, I merely silence the Master BS Alarm and move on.
9,550,000 Buyers of cheese.
5,380,000 Buyers of rice.
Heh.
The "households whose behavior indicates..." categories are pretty creepy. Especially given the overt sexism on display. Soccer moms, spa mavens (I mean really? "Spa mavens"??), moms of grade school kids, moms of high school kids, working-class moms, fit moms (!!!)... Nothing similar for men. Other "behavior indicates" categories are gender-neutral: corporate execs, outdoor enthusiasts, basketball fans, spring apparel buyers, etc.
I've long wondered how much sexism was quietly supported by capitalist interests as yet another divide and conquer tactic. This is pretty overt when you look at it through that lens.
5,380,000 Buyers of rice.
Heh.
The "households whose behavior indicates..." categories are pretty creepy. Especially given the overt sexism on display. Soccer moms, spa mavens (I mean really? "Spa mavens"??), moms of grade school kids, moms of high school kids, working-class moms, fit moms (!!!)... Nothing similar for men. Other "behavior indicates" categories are gender-neutral: corporate execs, outdoor enthusiasts, basketball fans, spring apparel buyers, etc.
I've long wondered how much sexism was quietly supported by capitalist interests as yet another divide and conquer tactic. This is pretty overt when you look at it through that lens.
Here I was hoping it was an aggregation of all the types in the "there are two types of people" jokes.
I am confused. More people buy Tostitos products (7,520,000) than buy bathroom tissue (6,060,000)?? Does everybody else steal it from work?
"Owners of no fewer than three talking chickens, of which no more than two play the oboe"
Does everybody else steal it from work?I know someone who has never purchased toilet paper or feminine hygiene products (pads/tampons/liners/cups) in her entire life. She's so embarrassed that she requires her sister to purchase these items for her.
More people buy Tostitos products (7,520,000) than buy bathroom tissue (6,060,000)??
I'm guessing a lot of individuals buy their own snacks, while only one person per family takes care of making sure there's TP in the house.
I'm guessing a lot of individuals buy their own snacks, while only one person per family takes care of making sure there's TP in the house.
Here I was hoping it was an aggregation of all the types in the "there are two types of people" jokes.
There are 1520 types of people. Those who know their twitter type and those who don't.
There are 1520 types of people. Those who know their twitter type and those who don't.
These numbers don't seem credible at all. Only 50 "Households with people who are expecting a baby"?
I'd blame this guy's data scraping technique though. I'm sure Twitter has more accurate data.
I'd blame this guy's data scraping technique though. I'm sure Twitter has more accurate data.
Obviously those numbers don't reflect all users on twitter matching a demographic, they are the number of identifiable users. Which could mean they haven't tracked effectively, or that the proper data just isn't available. I bet there's more things people do online that make it clear they would purchase snacks, than there are things that would indicate that they would purchase the household toilet paper.
I looked at what Twitter knows about me and was pleased/disappointed to see it has nothing at all. There's a message "these things can take some time. Please check back later." Since my account has been active since 2014 I guess my ad-blockers, script blockers and general paranoia are working...
Gotta say, this is pretty cool. And the Infinite Campaign is a neat toy - I'd like to see what emerged over time if it could pull engagement rates and iterate, the way I use AdWords to test title/meta pairings for CTR optimization.
I work the 'creative' side of marketing, but the nuts and bolts of demo targeting has always either been on the ad network/platform side or handled by someone else on the team. Getting a glance under the hood is a treat.
I work the 'creative' side of marketing, but the nuts and bolts of demo targeting has always either been on the ad network/platform side or handled by someone else on the team. Getting a glance under the hood is a treat.
(29,000) Graduates of Clown College
(∞) Those Which Shall Not Be Named
(1) Mad Faceless Gods Howling Blindly to the Piping of Two Amorphous Idiot Flute-players
(666) Congeries of Iridescent Globes Stupendous in Malign Suggestiveness
(37) Mimes
(∞) Those Which Shall Not Be Named
(1) Mad Faceless Gods Howling Blindly to the Piping of Two Amorphous Idiot Flute-players
(666) Congeries of Iridescent Globes Stupendous in Malign Suggestiveness
(37) Mimes
The problem with shoddy reporting like this, along with the laughably mis-matched "targeted ads" people see in their news feeds, is that it gives people the impression that the whole enterprise of the algorithmic segmentation and targeting of people is a joke. So when the government puts out a call for bids to use this same technology to do "extreme vetting", and to develop a system to “determine and evaluate an applicant’s probability of becoming a positively contributing member of society", they don't take it seriously.
Given that twitter seems to always want to sell me F35s and attack subs, I reckon their (OK, probably Lockheed Martin's) algos suck bigstyle.
(that said: yeah, spudsilo is right. Craply targeted ad spend is probably the most visible, and least awful symptom of the capitalism/algorithm nexus)
So, exactly how many species of small furry animals gathered together in a cave and grooving with a Pict?
Yeah, it's useful to keep in mind that these categories aren't only being used for ads, and it's not just Twitter. There are virtually no limits on what this information can be used for. Credit, insurance, like spudsilo says, even "extreme vetting." These dumb, sloppy predictive models can actually be used to screw people over in the real world. And they have much sketchier stuff than this, including lists of crime victims and people with medical issues.
And you can't see the information those data brokers have on you, or how they're making predictions, because in America, corporations have privacy rights but humans don't.
And you can't see the information those data brokers have on you, or how they're making predictions, because in America, corporations have privacy rights but humans don't.
Since, there are:
3180 Households with people who have a baby aged 7, 8 or 9 months old.
2700 Households with people who have a baby aged 10, 11 or 12 months old.
3060 Households with people who have a baby aged 6 months old or less.
but only:
50 Households with people who are expecting a baby.
Therefore:
8910 households with unexpected babies.
3180 Households with people who have a baby aged 7, 8 or 9 months old.
2700 Households with people who have a baby aged 10, 11 or 12 months old.
3060 Households with people who have a baby aged 6 months old or less.
but only:
50 Households with people who are expecting a baby.
Therefore:
8910 households with unexpected babies.
I remember in ancient days of aol search engine, when I tried finding information about slavery, an ad popped up asking "Where can you buy slaves in your neighborhood?"
...all the types in the "there are two types of people" jokes.
I like Billy Crystal's version: My grandfather always gave me advice like, "there are two types of people so save your money."
I like Billy Crystal's version: My grandfather always gave me advice like, "there are two types of people so save your money."
More people buy Tostitos products (7,520,000) than buy bathroom tissue (6,060,000)??
I'm guessing a lot of individuals buy their own snacks, while only one person per family takes care of making sure there's TP in the house.
You assume everyone wipes their ass.
I'm guessing a lot of individuals buy their own snacks, while only one person per family takes care of making sure there's TP in the house.
You assume everyone wipes their ass.
These categories are always amusing but I don't believe for a moment that they're reliable. In this case, it's the advertisers who are getting scammed.
Just had it explained to me that the AI corporations are using can't predict his obscure snowflake predilections (not original phrasing:-) could not get across that that is NOT the point. Big selling is a broad statistical endeavor, doesn't matter if they don't get a hit on you precisely but if the average "oh choose charmin" is increased 5% it's millions of dollars. (and just try to decrypt the secret embedded referral string, go charmin :-)
This is true. Think of these models the way you would any other stereotype. They're predictive models based on biased data, and a lot of predictive modeling is based specifically on ingrained stereotypes that perpetuate themselves. They aren't represented as being 100% accurate, just accurate enough to be valuable to the people buying the lists.
So they've got some pretty accurate, simplistic categories based on factual data, like your location and what you buy at stores where you have a loyalty card, but they also use that and other information to create those "behavior" ones. Those are predictive models. That's the sort of data they use for some of the more insidious activities. You could use them for gerrymandering, vote suppression, redlining, and just plain fraud targeting, among a whole bunch of other stuff, most of it protected as "trade secrets," so we can never really know what they're saying about us and why. Twitter's collection is relatively benign compared to the sorts of lists that are available from data brokers.
I link to this all the time, and I will never stop linking it because it is really important for people to understand: Pam Dixon's testimony to Congress about data brokers (PDF). It's one thing to be classified as a "spa maven," whether it's true or not. But there are also lists of "rape sufferers" and "Alzheimer sufferers" out there being bought and sold, and they're not just using those lists to sell body oils and scented candles.
So they've got some pretty accurate, simplistic categories based on factual data, like your location and what you buy at stores where you have a loyalty card, but they also use that and other information to create those "behavior" ones. Those are predictive models. That's the sort of data they use for some of the more insidious activities. You could use them for gerrymandering, vote suppression, redlining, and just plain fraud targeting, among a whole bunch of other stuff, most of it protected as "trade secrets," so we can never really know what they're saying about us and why. Twitter's collection is relatively benign compared to the sorts of lists that are available from data brokers.
I link to this all the time, and I will never stop linking it because it is really important for people to understand: Pam Dixon's testimony to Congress about data brokers (PDF). It's one thing to be classified as a "spa maven," whether it's true or not. But there are also lists of "rape sufferers" and "Alzheimer sufferers" out there being bought and sold, and they're not just using those lists to sell body oils and scented candles.
I'm surprised there are no LGBT categories. I go out of my way to make sure everyone knows I'm super gay, and I KNOW the corporate conglomerate wants to cash in on my identity. Seems like a major oversight on Twitter's part.
Huh. Pretty much nothing Twitter thinks it knows about me is correct. (I do fall within its age range of 13-54, though...) And what does "Lifestyles > Indie women" even mean?
I'm surprised there are no LGBT categories.
They exist, certainly for political purposes. You could understand why an Internet ad profiling company wouldn't want to volunteer they think someone is gay, though.
I believe none of Facebook, Twitter, or Google allow advertisers to specifically target LGBT users. Again I assume because it's such a sensitive category. However there are some tricks. On Facebook you can target people "interested in" the same gender (with possibly creepy results). And Google apparently lets you target display ads to LGBT sites.
They exist, certainly for political purposes. You could understand why an Internet ad profiling company wouldn't want to volunteer they think someone is gay, though.
I believe none of Facebook, Twitter, or Google allow advertisers to specifically target LGBT users. Again I assume because it's such a sensitive category. However there are some tricks. On Facebook you can target people "interested in" the same gender (with possibly creepy results). And Google apparently lets you target display ads to LGBT sites.
10,400,000 People who are Gen X'ers.
8,460,000 People who are Millennials.
Hmmm ... we are the Apathetic Majority.
It apparently thinks I make a six figure income and own a house worth more than $500K, which, LMAO forever
