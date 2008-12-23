Mike Olbinski, storm-chasing wedding photographer
November 5, 2017 10:23 AM Subscribe
4K time-lapse footage of monsoons
Tornados, from last year: I had three goals this spring: Get a tornado on time-lapse, capture the best footage I possibly could, and chase as much as my schedule would allow. That ended up totalling 18 chase days. 20,000 miles driven. Almost 60,000 time-lapse frames shot. Nine total states. Hours and hours and hours of editing. All between April 15th and June 15th.
More Monsoons
Other storms
Undulatus Asperatus Sunset, not color-corrected
Vimeo page
Previously, previouslier
(nb if you have the "view video in small pop up window" extension thingy enabled definitely ignore it and go to the video's actual page to read the background info from the filmmaker)
posted by poffin boffin at 12:20 PM on November 5 [1 favorite]
Woah, that was incredible. Watching the clouds dump buckets of rain like that was amazing!
posted by lemonade at 1:55 PM on November 5 [1 favorite]
I miss those skies so much.
There's a storm in Vorticity (beginning at 4:40) that just about stopped my heart with its beauty and terrible majesty.
I feel very fortunate to have lived to a time when I can view such astonishing films, in such quality, of such natural wonders.
It's not as if I've not been present, in the charged air, feeling my world defined by these storms -- but this is another view, almost godlike in how it encompasses the perspective of the evolution of something otherwise too large to comprehend.
For me, this is sublime imagery.
posted by Ivan Fyodorovich at 2:38 PM on November 5 [1 favorite]
I just moved to AZ in August, so I didn't see too much storm action this year. But even the bit I did see, it feels like home-- I grew up in CO, and though the storms are different there's strong similarities too. It's good to be back in the west. And beautiful to see a talented photographer capturing a representation of its power. Thanks for sharing!
posted by nat at 6:30 PM on November 5
(I was so rapt, as I sat here jaw agape, the tuxedo cat came over and started nibbling on the taco in my hand.)
posted by notsnot at 11:58 AM on November 5 [1 favorite]