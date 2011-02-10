The part of 60s music that wasn't Laurel Canyon
May 17, 2023 7:40 PM Subscribe
Greenwich Village: Music that Defined A Generation [1h32m] is a 2012 documentary that looks at the part of the 60s folk and subsequent rock revolution that wasn't based in California. Guthrie, Seeger, Dylan, Baez.. and that's just the beginning. A really great look at a fascinating era of music that shaped what we all listen to now.
Wow, Melanie
I'm sorry I only knew you from the "New Key" song
posted by superelastic at 4:41 AM on May 18 [1 favorite]
I'm sorry I only knew you from the "New Key" song
posted by superelastic at 4:41 AM on May 18 [1 favorite]
I can't tell about region blocking, but the link still works fine for me in the US.
posted by hippybear at 10:51 AM on May 18
posted by hippybear at 10:51 AM on May 18
No Karen Dalton, Holy Modal Rounders, Sam Shepard, The Fugs? Fffft.
posted by scruss at 11:52 AM on May 18
posted by scruss at 11:52 AM on May 18
Not available for me here in NZ either, but not tagged as "region blocked", just "not available".
Was hoping to look for images of my in-laws who were part of that whole milleau
posted by mbo at 2:33 PM on May 18 [1 favorite]
Was hoping to look for images of my in-laws who were part of that whole milleau
posted by mbo at 2:33 PM on May 18 [1 favorite]
I was at a Peter, Paul and Mary concert here in Austin about a week or so after MLK was assassinated. That I will never forget...
posted by jim in austin at 2:44 PM on May 18 [1 favorite]
posted by jim in austin at 2:44 PM on May 18 [1 favorite]
« Older Can We Stop Runaway A.I.? | "When I leave for the night, I ain't comin' back" Newer »
You are not currently logged in. Log in or create a new account to post comments.
posted by gentlyepigrams at 8:52 PM on May 17