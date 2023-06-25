Car car car car car
June 25, 2023 5:52 AM Subscribe
Happy Pride Month! Adult Mom [Wikipedia] is an indie band that started in Stevie Knipe's bedroom. They created a lo-fi documentary about recording their 2021 album Driver [YT playlist], East For Winter: The Making Of Driver [1h10m] that is full of anecdotes and recording performances. Their most recent release is the non-album track "91". Thank you fabius for this suggestion.
posted by Gadarene at 7:38 AM on June 25